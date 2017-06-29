367 SHARES Share Tweet







Child’s Play fans have much to look forward to with the release of the new trailer for Cult Of Chucky coming to Blu-ray, DVD and VOD October 3, 2017. Take a look at the trailer below!

Special features for the Blu-ray include

Inside the Insanity of Cult of Chucky — Viewers will discover what it was like to film inside an insane asylum and the challenges production faced on set. They’ll also hear from the cast and filmmakers as they discuss why they were attracted to this story and how the filmmakers’ vision brought this fun-filled horror film together.

Good Guy Gone Bad: The Incarnations of Chucky — This featurette offers a peek into Alterian’s workshop, the studio behind Chucky’s puppeteering, to see how the magic is created and focuses on how the look of Chucky has evolved over the years.

Feature Commentary with Director and Writer Don Mancini, and Head Puppeteer Tony Gardner.

Universal Home Entertainment presents Cult Of Chucky

Release Date: October 3, 2017

Director: Don Mancini

Written By: Don Mancini

Starring: Alex Vincent, Fiona Dourif, Summer H. Howell, Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif.