208 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel’s INHUMANS Trailer Released

Marvel has finally released the first full-length trailer to their TV series, Inhumans. The series is set to debut on-screen. Yes, you read right! You will be able to check out the first 80 minutes of the series on IMAX, September 1st. The series will then debut on ABC Fridays, starting on September 29th.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Marvel’s Inhumans explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where they are greeted with surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them. Now they must find a way to reunite with each other and return to their home before their way of life is destroyed forever.

The series is created by Scott Buck and stars: Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Mike Moh as Triton.