It seems like forever since Jumanji hit the big screen back in 95 when we were introduced to Allan Parrish (played by Robin Williams) and a magical board game. Now its back with a whole new cast! Sony Pictures released their first trailer to their upcoming film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

Directed By: Jake Kasdan

Written By: Chris McKenna, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg , & Erik Sommers

Starring: Karen Gillan (Ruby Roundhouse), Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bracestone), Missi Pyle (Coach Webb), Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar), Jack Black (Professor Shelly Oberon), and much more.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is set to release in theaters December 20, 2017.