FX NETWORKS BRINGING THE STRAIN, LEGION AND ARCHER

TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2017

The Strain Features Never-Before-Seen Footage and a Q&A with the Cast and Producers on Thursday, July 20 from 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM in Ballroom 20

Legion Takes Fans Behind-The-Scenes with a Q&A with the Cast and Producers on Thursday, July 20 from 5 PM – 6 PM in Ballroom 20

Archer Cast and Producers Featured In Discussion and Q&A on Friday, July 21

From 5:15 PM – 6 PM in Indigo Ballroom

LOS ANGELES – June 29, 2017 – FX Networks today announced its featured panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, a stellar lineup featuring the hit dramas The Strain and Legion and the Emmy® Award-winning comedy series Archer.

The Strain: Discussion and Q&A – Thursday, July 20, 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM, Ballroom 20

The fourth and final season of The Strain premieres Sunday, July 16 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX. The world has gone dark in the wake of a nuclear explosion and strigoi are in control. Do our heroes have what it takes to save humankind? The Strain, FX’s action-packed vampire thriller based on the best-selling books from Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan returns for its fourth and final season. Get a sneak peek at never-before-seen footage and then join showrunner/executive producer/writer Carlton Cuse, executive producer/writer Chuck Hogan, and stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel and Max Charles as they discuss the challenges (and fun!) of bringing this post-apocalyptic world to life. Room: Ballroom 20. Moderator: Jim Halterman, TV Guide Magazine

Legion: Discussion and Q&A – Thursday, July 20, 5 PM – 6PM, Ballroom 20

Legion, based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a troubled young man who grew up believing himself to be schizophrenic, only to discover he is something more than human. In fact, David could be the most powerful mutant who ever lived. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people at a facility called Summerland, David learned to accept his true self and defeat the Shadow King. Or so they all believed. Join Creator/Executive Producer/Writer/Director Noah Hawley, alongside fellow Executive Producers John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner and Jeph Loeb, and series stars Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, and Amber Midthunder for a conversation of what to look forward to from Season 2 of Legion. Room: Ballroom 20. Moderator: TBD.

Archer: Discussion and Q&A – Friday, July 21, 5:15 PM – 6 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Archer is FXX’s Emmy® Award-winning, animated, half-hour comedy, known (and praised!) for rebooting itself year after year. Season eight revolved around the hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles. Join a VERY special, not-to-be-missed secret guest, plus the voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, executive producer Matt Thompson and co- executive producer Casey Willis as they discuss bringing this animated series to life. Room: Indigo Ballroom.

