Spider-Man: Homecoming is almost here! With the L.A. premiere scheduled for tonight, the stars have been making the rounds to the different talk shows. Tom Holland, who plays everyone’s favorite wall-crawler, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers last night and told a great story about an embarrassing moment during one of his screen tests for the movie:

“I go into this room to do the audition and I see Robert Downey Jr., I go up to him, I shake his hand. And I’m starting to panic, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you’re Robert Downey Jr.‘ And I’m looking him in the face, thinking there’s something different about you in person (and asking), ‘Did they do something to your face on camera, you don’t look the same,’ And then Robert then walked in and I realized I had been talking to his stunt double the whole time!”

Tom was embarrassed but said he was glad to get the “Nervous, jittery stuff” out of the way for when he actually met Robert. Tom also talked about being able to play the role of Spider-Man is a “Dream come true” as he’s been a huge fan of the comic book as a child. He also said he was a bit disappointed the first time he got to try on the Spider suit:

“I put the suit on. It felt great. They opened (the dressing room curtain) and because it was my stunt double’s suit and he was much bigger than me, it was really baggy and saggy. It looked like a very old, sad Spider-Man. It definitely wasn’t as heroic as I would’ve hoped,”

As we all know form Captain America: Civil War, Tom ends up filling out the suit quite nicely. Let’s see what he can do with all the new Stark technology that’s been added when Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters July 7th.