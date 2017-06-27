455 SHARES Share Tweet

Spoilers!

Spider-Man: Homecoming was recently screened for the media and one character in the movie has got a lot of people talking. It isn’t a spoiler that Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando plays Mac Gargan, AKA The Scorpion, in the movie, you can find that on the movies IMDB page. The gang over at Splash Report has started putting pieces together and it looks like big things may be happening for The Scorpion.

A month or so ago, Splash Report released an article that included story details for the upcoming spider-verse movie Silver and Black, about the Silver Sable and Black Cat. In that, they reported that The Scorpion was going to be in the movie.

Splash Report‘s source says The Scorpion will play a significant role in the movie as The Robot Master’s henchman. Think James Bond villain henchman, someone who will face off multiple times with Silver Sable and The Black Cat, He would be massive. muscular man with a cybernetic mechanical tail! Cool!

Here is the interesting thing that has everyone talking. In one point the comics, Mac Gargan became the host for the Venom symbiote. This means The Scorpion could very easily jump into an upcoming Venom movie! And yes, while we have had confirmation over the weekend that Spider-Man will be the only character crossing over between the Spider-verse and the MCU, The Scorpion may be the first crossover character in the Spider-verse! It will be interesting to see what Sony does with the character!

So the future looks bright for Sony’s new spider-verse! My spider-sense is tingling! That must mean a new movie is close! YES! Go and see Spider-Man; Homecoming on July 7th! And, as always, keep it here at Nuke The Fridge for all the news!

Source: Splash Report