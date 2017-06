557 SHARES Share Tweet

Star Wars Forces of Destiny is an original series of animated shorts which explore the untold stories that helped shape the destinies of Rey, Jyn Erso, Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, Padmè Amidala, Ahsoka Tano and others. The episodes will make its debut beginning on July 3rd on YouTube.com/Disney.

Check out the latest trailer below!