For a long time now we’ve known that Spider-Man became part of the MCU thanks to a deal between Disney and Sony. As of recently, we’ve heard that Sony has in mind of creating spinoffs for characters that are part of the Web-Slinging Hero’s universe. The problem with this is the unclarity of whether or not these characters will have some connection with the MCU or whether they will strictly stay as spinoffs in a world outside the MCU.

About a week ago, Amy Pascal was asked during an interview about these character spinoffs. She said that these characters would be “adjuncts” to the MCU. This immediately attracted attention because this meant that these characters could possibly play some role in the MCU. To add fuel to the possibility, Kevin Feige was present during the interview, to which he said absolutely nothing, whether in favor or against the possibility of this happening. Until now.

In an interview this weekend, Kevin Feige talked about Spidey and his role with the MCU.

Right now, Spidey is in the MCU and it’s just Spidey. Civil War, Homecoming, we’ve already shot a lot of Tom Holland’s scenes in the upcoming Avengers films, and we’re just starting to solidify our plans for Homecoming 2 – we won’t call it that, whatever it is – which is exciting because it’ll be the first MCU movie after untitled Avengers in 2019. It’ll be the way Civil War informed everything in Homecoming, those movies will launch him off into a very new cinematic universe at that point. Those five movies are we’re focusing on.

“Right now.” Right now Spider-Man is the only character in the MCU. Not Venom. Not Black Cat. Not Silver Sable. The possibility that other Spidey characters can some day join the MCU is not out of the question. But for now, Spidey is the only one.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings in to theaters on July 7, 2017.