357 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s official, Nintendo has revealed that it will be releasing the Super Nintendo Classic Edition on September 29th. Featuring 20 of the greatest Super Nintendo games ever released, it was revealed that Nintendo will also be including the never released Star Fox 2, raising the total number of games to 21.

The system will retail for $80, it features a large variety of games to select including four top RPGs like Secret of Mana, Final Fantasy III, Super Mario RPG and Earthbound (only game missing from this that would have made it more amazing is Chrono Trigger) that have all aged extremely well over the years.

The SNES Classic will include an HDMI cable to plug directly into your tv, a charging cable for the system, and two Super Nintendo controllers which will be 5 feet long (Thank you for listening Nintendo). This is great new since you won’t need to buy a second controller which proved to be an issue during the launch of the NES Classic.

Here is the complete list of games:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

It’s interesting to note that right out of the box you will be able to select between 20 different games. Star Fox 2 will have to be unlocked before you can play it. Unlocking it is simple though as all you need to do is complete the first stage of Star Fox, pretty simple but you may want to complete the whole game first to enjoy the sequel.

Nintendo has confirmed to Kotaku that it does plan to release more units of the SNES Classic this year compared to the NES Classic. Don’t expect to get this one easy if you don’t land a pre-order when available since you can imagine that everyone will be after it seeing as just how rare the first one was. To quote Star Fox, “Good Luck!”