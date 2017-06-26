450 SHARES Share Tweet

Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that Ben Affleck is still set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming standalone feature The Batman.

Matt Reeves confirms Ben Affleck is still Batman. This is a no brainer but due to fake news some doubted Ben would stay. Can we move on now? pic.twitter.com/z6ZgkKzvf1 — gugu (@dreamdom7) June 26, 2017

After Affleck stepped down from his role as director on the project, fans worried that Affleck was going drop out of the project altogether after rumors swirled that the actor-director was no longer interested in portraying the DCEU’s version of the Dark Knight. Wonder Woman and Justice League producer Charles Roven reassured fans last month that he wasn’t worried about Affleck vacating his role but in a video recently posted to Twitter by dreamdom7, Reeves can be seen at the premiere for War for the Planet of the Apes when he was asked about the start of production for The Batman and whether or not he was still looking at Affleck to keep the role when he confirmed:

“Yeah. Right now, that’s exactly what’s going on. Yeah, for sure.”

While The Batman is not expected to go into production until early next year, Affleck will be seen donning the cape and cowl later this year when Justice League hits theaters this fall.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Amber Heard as Mera, J.K. Simmons as Jim Gordon, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Julian Lewis Jones, and Willem Dafoe are also set to appear.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League hits theaters November 17, 2017.

