Anime Expo starts in a few days, this year’s show will feature plenty of activities to check out including panels, autograph sessions and of course thousands of vendors in the exhibit hall. If you’re a Dragon Ball Super fan you may want to make your way to the Bandai America booth which has various events planned for all four days of the show, including two exclusive items.

Bandai America will spotlight groundbreaking body painter Kay Pike, renowned toy concept artist Erick Sosa, and Chief Producer and Banpresto World Figure Colosseum visionary Norihiko Sakata who will appear on the Dragon Ball Superstar Stage at Anime Expo (South Hall, booth #3106). The company will unleash a Kamehameha blast on the audience with exciting performances, show exclusive toy giveaways and more. As a part of her appearance Kay Pike will transform into characters from the Dragon Ball Super television series and upcoming toy line – Piccolo and Fused Zamasu – sign AX exclusive posters and more; Erick Sosa will meet with fans and sign autographs; and Norihiko Sakata (along with VampyBitMe) will sign toys from the upcoming Dragon Ball World Collectible Figure Series.

Stage Schedule:

SATURDAY, JULY 1 AND SUNDAY, JULY 2

10:30 am – Kay Pike appearance/body painting transformation

1:15 pm – Norihiko Sakata, Chief Producer & Event Visionary, Banpresto World Figure Colosseum appearance, with special guest VampyBitMe

2:30 pm – Kay Pike as Dragon Ball Super’s Piccolo (Saturday) and Zamasu (Sunday) exclusive poster signing

3:45 pm – Norihiko Sakata, Chief Producer & Event Visionary, Banpresto World Figure Colosseum appearance, with special guest VampyBitMe

5 pm – Dragon Ball Super Spin Battle competitions, trivia contests, and Dragon Ball Super Anime Expo exclusives toy giveaway

MONDAY, JULY 3

10:30 am – Norihiko Sakata, Chief Producer & Event Visionary, Banpresto World Figure Colosseum, appearance with special guest VampyBitMe

11:45 am – Erick Sosa, US Artist Competing in Banpresto World Figure Colosseum, autograph session

1 pm – Dragon Ball Super Spin Battle competitions, trivia contests, and Dragon Ball Super Anime Expo exclusives toy giveaway

2 pm – Norihiko Sakata, Chief Producer & Event Visionary, Banpresto World Figure Colosseum, appearance with special guest VampyBitMe

3:30 pm – Erick Sosa, US Artist Competing in Banpresto World Figure Colosseum, autograph session

4:45 pm- Dragon Ball Super Spin Battle competitions, trivia contests, and Dragon Ball Super Anime Expo exclusives toy giveaway

TUESDAY, JULY 4

10:30 am – Norihiko Sakata, Chief Producer & Event Visionary, Banpresto World Figure Colosseum, appearance with special guest VampyBitMe

11:45 am – Dragon Ball Super – Dragon Ball Super Spin Battle competitions, trivia contests, and Dragon Ball Super Anime Expo exclusives toy giveaway

Information on each of the guests:

KAY PIKE:

Kay Pike is an entertainer and body painter, unique in the world for her ability to paint 2d art onto a 3d canvas, and put on a fun interactive show while doing it. When her Colossal Titan body paint hit the top post on Reddit and went viral, she was brought to Twitch.tv to stream her body paints. 50m+ views and 18 months later she has already been recognized at the highest levels of the entertainment industry with work done for Marvel and Disney, Vivo, Sapphire, Twisted, Gallileo TV, NBCU, and she has been featured in the New York Times among others.

ERICK SOSA:

Erick is a professional sculptor, with 18 years of experience working in the toy and collectibles industries. To this day, he is the only American sculptor working for two of the biggest Japanese collectibles companies in the world. Erick can capture any style in the sculpting spectrum from American streamline comic book styles and Japanese anime/manga, to mechanical characters, beautiful women, creatures, monsters, and portraits. Erick is currently engaged in developing his own company – Prototypez Studio – and he is also a contestant in the Banpresto World Figure Colosseum.

NORIHIKO SAKATA:

Norihiko Sakata is the chief producer at Banpresto and the visionary behind the Banpresto World Figure Colosseum – an epic global battle among talented artists for the chance to win $10,000. Mr. Sakata is credited with being the force behind a variety of Banpresto’s collectible toy lines including the World Collectible Figure Series, SCultures, and Super Master Stars Piece collections featuring legendary licenses Dragon Ball and One Piece.