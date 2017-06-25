600 SHARES Share Tweet

Jared Leto has nothing but love for Wonder Woman!

The Suicide Squad actor recently chatted with ET Online about his thoughts on Wonder Woman. Not only did Leto really enjoy the film, but he also got to experience it together with his band 30 Seconds To Mars when they all rented a theater to watch the movie.

“I saw the film. I loved it. I thought it was incredible. They did such a good job. I watched Wonder Woman as a kid, and I really enjoyed it. I was on the road with my band, 30 Seconds To Mars and we rented out a theater and brought the whole crew. It was really fun. All of us enjoyed it”

ET Online also took the opportunity to check in with the actor on whether or not he will be reprising the role of The Joker in Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn spin-off film, Gotham City Sirens. Leto gave quite the cryptic answer by stating that he could not confirm nor deny anything whether he would appear in Gotham City Sirens which will be directed by David Ayer.

Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the spin-off, and she will lead the Siren team that consists of Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy. Much like Suicide Squad, Gotham City Sirens will follow a group of more villainous characters, but they will be considered the protagonists.

David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, currently has no release date.

As for the possibility of fans getting to see his Joker share the screen with Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior? Leto said he’d welcome the idea. “Oh my god, if I was only so lucky,” he exclaimed.

Wonder Woman is currently dominating the box office and recently passed the $600 million mark.

Sources

ET Online

Instagram

Heroic Hollywood