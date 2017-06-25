450 SHARES Share Tweet

My first time playing Sonic Mania was last year when it was unveiled during the Sonic 25th anniversary party at San Diego Comic-Con and it was love at first sight as all the nostalgia of why I loved the Sonic series came rushing back. That’s right, it’s been almost a year since the game was first revealed and while the game saw a few delays (more than likely to give Sega time to work on the game for the Switch) it will finally see a release on August 15th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Sonic Mania captures all of the fun of the original 16-bit games on the Sega Genesis (or Master System for everyone else) and introduces new elements in familiar stages as well as brand new stages. This is the Sonic game we’ve been waiting for, one developed by fans who really respect and enjoy the franchise. In a sense, this is the ultimate fan game we never knew we wanted, until we see it in action. Developed by Christian Whitehead (who ported Sonic 1,2 and CD to Android and iOS), along with Headcannon and PagodaWest Games the game feels like it’s made for Sonic fans by fans who grew up playing the series.

The demo on the Sega show floor featured two stages, the returning Green Hill Zone and a brand new stage Mirage Saloon Zone. Similar to Sonic 3 & Knuckles you can select between using three different characters: Sonic, Tails or Knuckles. Both Knuckles and Tails play exactly the same they have in the previous Sonic 16-bit games with Tails being able to fly for a set amount of time, and Knuckles being able to glide in the air and climb walls giving both characters the ability to explore more areas.

Sonic adds one new move to his arsenal the Drop Dash, which lets him get an instant speed boost by quickly dropping to the ground in spin dash mode. While it first appeared in the first Sonic Mania trailer, it’s extremely useful to keep your forward momentum and avoid having to charge the spin dash after landing.

You could say that Sonic Mania looks like it came out of the 16-bit era but you’d be wrong because it goes much further than that. While it does display much of that old school Genesis look, there is a fine detail on display in later levels including Mirage Saloon Zone and Studiopolis Zone. Classic Zone from many of the original Sonic games will be getting the remix touch with new paths, new items and even remixed music tracks. There is a lot to explore in this game and I can’t wait to get my hands on the full version to see what else Sega and Christian Whitehead has in store for us.

Of course, Sonic Mania isn’t the only game coming this year. Stay tuned for our impressions of Sonic Forces.