Laurel Lance’s Black Canary is gone, but not forgotten.

In a first look of Arrow Season 6 production artwork, executive producer Marc Guggenheim shared the piece on his Twitter account, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come. It reveals a major new addition to the Arrow Cave with a tribute to Laurel Lance.

Production art starting to come in for Arrow Season 6… pic.twitter.com/o5plFHFkcs — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) June 23, 2017

The Black Canary Memorial, as seen above, mirrors a similar scene from the opening of Season 5. Around this time last year, Guggenheim unveiled artwork of a bronze statue of Laurel in costume. This appeared in the first half of Season 5 until Black Siren destroyed it with her sonic scream.

Star, Katie Cassidy played Oliver Queen’s love interest Laurel Lance over the first four seasons of Arrow. In Season 3, she became Black Canary to honor her sister Sara, a former Black Canary who was murdered by Malcolm Merlyn. In Season 4, Laurel herself was killed by HIVE leader, Damien Darhk.

But, that wasn’t the end of Laurel. Her Earth-2 doppelganger Black Siren debuted in a Season 2 episode of The Flash. Unlike Earth-1’s Laurel, Black Siren is a metahuman with a supersonic scream and — instead of becoming a hero — she used her powers for evil, aligning with the evil speedster Zoom. When Zoom fell, she was imprisoned by Team Flash, only to be freed by Prometheus in a bid to torture Oliver. Though Black Siren was on Lian Yu when it exploded in the Arrow Season 5 finale, this isn’t the last we’ll see of the character. Cassidy will return as a series regular in Season 6.

Arrow stars: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, David Ramsey as John Diggle, Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, John Barrowman as Malcolm Merlyn, with Paul Blackthorne as Detective Lance. The series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Sarah Schechter.

Arrow returns Thursday, October 12th at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

