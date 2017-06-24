207 SHARES Share Tweet

POWER RANGERS Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove-and the world-is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues-and, before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Directed By: Dean Israelite

Written By: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Michele Mulroney, Kieran Mulroney, & John Gatins

Starring: Dacre Montgomery (Jason-Red Ranger), Naomi Scott (Kimberly-Pink Ranger), RJ Cyler (Billy- Blue Ranger), Ludi Lin (Zack-Black Ranger), Becky G. (Trini-Yellow Ranger), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa), Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Bill Hader (Alpha 5, and more.

Genre: Action, Adventure, & Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English Dolby tmos

Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

English Descriptive Audio

English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features

Deleted/Alternative/Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Rangers Then and Now

Building the Team

Beyond the Rangers: Suiting Up

Rangers, Welcome to Training

Rangers in the Wild

It’s Morphin Time

Power Ballad: Music and Sound

This is Your Destiny

Theatrical Trailer with Audio Commentary By Dean Israelite

Audio Commentary with Director Dean Israelite and Writer John Gatins

My Thoughts

I give the Power Rangers Blu-ray a B.

I wasn’t a fan of the original TV Series and was excited to check this out. When I think of Power Rangers, I think of teamwork, honor, saving the world from evil, and we can’t forget about kicking some major butt. This film had all of that which included our misfit teenagers trying to find their way but imagine, adding being a Power Ranger to that list!

The one thing I liked about this film (or in this case, Blu-ray), was the scene when they first encounter Zordon (played by Bryan Cranston). The moment he said “You are Power Ranger”. It was like there was a sense of honor as if they were Knights of the Roundtable. I also like how they were outcasts. They weren’t popular. They weren’t friends. In fact they were complete opposites (who knew nothing about each other) brought together by these stones they had discovered. The stones, in hence, choosing their destiny as Power Rangers. I understand that it takes time to find oneself and to find your way but I felt that the characters suiting up (in their Power Ranger Suits) within the last 30 minutes of the film was disappointing and the only con I had with it. There was a definite superhero vibe when they faced the villain, Rita Repulsa (played by Elizabeth Banks). I liked each character’s background as it made them easy to relate to. This film also showed that no matter what, you can overcome your obstacles and to never give up.

Catch Power Rangers out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD June 27th!