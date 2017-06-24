400 SHARES Share Tweet

During the Season 2 Finale of Legends of Tomorrow, we did see Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) leaving the Waverider which had some fans wondering if this was his final appearance in the show. But don’t worry, Rip will still have a large part to play in Season 3.

EW spoke with Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim about Rip’s new role, and he made sure to emphasize that despite the clash, Rip isn’t a villain—he’s just doing his job:

In season 2, he was turned evil. This is not Evil Rip. We’re not making Rip a bad guy or that kind of villain, rather this is Rip as… the Ronny Cox in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ to our Eddie Murphy. He’s the guy who’s trying to do things the proper way, follow the rules, get things done with a certain level of efficiency, and here come our Legends of Tomorrow, who go about things a bit more unorthodox.

The CW official synopsis for season 3:

After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband – until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time traveling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.

Legends Of Tomorrow Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 10 at 9/8c on The CW.

Sources:

EW.com

Heroic Hollywood