A new production image from DC’s Justice League reveals another look at Batman’s (Ben Affleck) modified Batmobile. The vehicle was seen multiple times in the most recent, full-length Justice League trailer, often during chase sequences with some of the film’s villainous Parademons, and even once with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman riding on top of it. The film’s new version of the Batmobile had a mostly positive reaction from the movie and comic book communities when it was initially revealed.

Of course, both the Batsuit and the Batmobile will be receiving minor adjustments and modifications throughout the film, as previous Justice League set images and trailers have revealed. The last trailer had already hinted that Bruce Wayne was going to be adding quite a bit more firepower to the Batmobile in the movie – but in case that wasn’t already clear, a brand new look at the vehicle reveals just how many weapons have actually been added to the cinematic vehicle.

Unveiled a year ago by Warner Bros., the upgraded vehicle was designed by production designer Patrick Tatopoulos, who worked on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Underworld, and Independence Day (just to name a few).

The new Batmobile will debut in the film alongside the Flying Fox (shown in the some of the film’s marketing), is an aircraft large enough to transport that vehicle (Batmobile) and members of the Justice League.

Arriving Nov. 17th, Justice League stars: Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

You can see the new Batmobile in action in the full-length trailer below:

