In the past few years, Sonic games have ranged from mediocre to terrible, with the last two great titles being Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations which were released in 2010 and 2011. While Sega just missed out on releasing a game to celebrate Sonic’s 25th-anniversary last year, it had two games on the floor at E3. The first being Sonic Mania which you can read our thought about here and the second Sonic Forces.

Originally unveiled as Sonic Project 2017, the game looked to be a follow-up of 2011’s Sonic Generations. It would see the return of both Modern and Classic Sonic each featuring their own unique style of gameplay and would see the addition of a third character. In the end it was revealed that the third playable character would be an avatar character you can customize to your choosing, which to me feels like a bit of a lazy decision and one that after playing the demo I still fully stand by.

The E3 demo for Sonic Forces featured three stages one for each of the three characters.

The Modern Sonic stage plays out exactly like it did in Sonic Generations. Sonic can’t infinitely boost through stages as he did in the previous game, instead of gaining boost for defeating enemies or collecting coins, he now has to collect wisps to fill his gauge causing you to adapt. Modern Sonic will have two main means of attack and movement, a double jump and homing attack.

Classic Sonic featured a boss battle as Sonic faces off against Eggman in Green Hill Zone. It plays out almost exactly like the first time you ever fought Eggman in the first Sonic game but instead of a huge wrecking ball, he swings around a giant buzzsaw. Defeating Eggman isn’t that easy as once you take him out he jumps into the Egg Dragoon for another battle which requires a different method of attack since Eggman stays in the background hurling rocks at you.

As I mentioned earlier, I am not a big fan of the Avatar and this demo didn’t change my mind. While Classic and Modern Sonic stages are focused on speed, the Avatar stages are gimmick based. While we weren’t able to customize our Avatars, we were able to change their load out which means the type of weapon they use. Your Avatar will attack opponents using his gun which attacks will be based on the type of wisps you collect (in the demo we had a lightning whip and flamethrower) as he runs around and uses a grappling hook to traverse different areas. Hopefully, we will see more depth added to the Avatar character cause at this point, Sega might as well just have added Shadow.

I had a chance to play the game twice once on the Nintendo Switch via portable mode and one more time on the Xbox One. Visually the game looks amazing, both the characters and backgrounds really stand out especially in the Modern Sonic stage where the town is on fire and being attacked but Eggman’s robots.

Sonic Forces is being developed by Team Sonic. Sonic Forces doesn’t feel like just a simple cut and paste of Sonic Generations which is important. While we’ve only gotten to see a small portion of the game I do like that it’s being treated as a new game that goes beyond what Generations did. I’d still like to see more come out of the Avatar character because for me it’s the only aspect of the game I am not excited to play.