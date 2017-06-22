555 SHARES Share Tweet

It has just been confirmed that Academy Award winning director Ron Howard will takeover the directing duties for the yet to be titled Star Wars Han Solo movie. Here is the official statement from Lucasfilm.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Ron Howard has a history with Lucafilm appearing in American Graffiti and directing 1988’s Willow. Star Wars fans will also recall that George Lucas had initially approached Ron Howard to direct Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Rest assured Star Wars fans, it looks like the Han Solo movie is in good hands.