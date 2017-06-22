550 SHARES Share Tweet

The new rumor on the block is that Twenty Century Fox is developing a new iteration of the Fantastic Four. It’s unclear if the actors of the recent reboot will take part in this movie but the most significant part of this rumor is that the movie might be “kid-friendly.”

The rumor includes a possible screenplay that details the movie as being an adventure the includes the Human Torch and The Thing as well as Franklin and Valeria, who are Reed Richard and Susan Storm’s kids, with no word on the parents being alive or dead.

Yup, you read that right! If the rumor is true, it looks like Twenty Century Fox will be looking to make their own MCU style Fantastic Four. It would be an interesting take on the heroes and a smart attempt at making the series popular again.

Of course, this is just a rumor, this might ultimately never happen but it’s always nice to know that there’s interest in making these films.

Fox has until 2022 to make another Fantastic Four movie, if by then a movie isn’t made, they will lose the rights to Marvel.