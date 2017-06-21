410 SHARES Share Tweet

Lucasfilm recently announced the departure of Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Lego Movie) from the director’s chair of the yet to be titled Star Wars: Han Solo film coming May 25, 2018. The news comes as production is in full swing with reshoots scheduled later this summer. Here is the official statement from Lucasfilm and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

“The untitled Han Solo film will move forward with a directorial change.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” stated Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

The untitled Han Solo film remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.”

This is the second stand alone Star Wars film from Lucasfilm and Disney with the first being Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Many recall the flurry of internet rumors last summer when Rogue One underwent extensive reshoots “supervised” by an uncredited Tony Gilroy who assisted Gareth Edwards with editing and oversaw the final ending to the film.

A new director for the film has not been announced however, Lucasfilm is standing firm on the release date of May 2018.

Tell us your thoughts on the news, who do you think should fill the directors chair? We want to hear your thoughts.

