Everyone here at Nuke The Fridge got excited when Sony announced the new Venom movie. Tom Hardy will star as Venom as a part of Sony’s new Spiderverse. Well, things got even more exciting with the news that symbiote serial killer Carnage will also show up in the movie!

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Carnage is to be featured in the upcoming Venom movie. No word on who will play Cletus Kasady, the convicted serial killer who the Carnage symbiote joins with, or how long Carnage will even be featured in the movie.

While Carnage is a full on Marvel villain, his relationship with Eddy Brock/Venom is particularly volatile. Eddy shared a prison cell with Kasady, which led to Kasady bonding with the offspring of the Venom symbiote, Carnage.

The article also mentions a studio source stating Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, is signed to do Spider-Man 2 and 3, but the studio intentions is to put him in as much of the new Spiderverse as well as future MCU movies. Could this mean a Venom/Spidey team up like in the Maximum Carnage series of comics from the 90’s? (Fingers crossed).

When we hear more about casting and when filming begins, we will be sure to post it here at Nuke The Fridge! Venom is scheduled to arrive in theaters October 5, 2018. In the meantime, you can begin your journey into the Spiderverse on July 7th with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming.