604 SHARES Share Tweet

Although it’s being reported as being an official poster for the upcoming Justice League movie by many outlets, the poster is simply fan made.

The poster features Superman and is extremely well done so it’s no surprise that many have been fooled. It was created by Mikhail Villarreal who tweeted about the confusion:

This is getting out of control … now an international medium says that my #JusticeLeague poster is official …

Esto se esta saliendo de control…ahora un medio internacional dice que mi poster de #JusticeLeague es oficial…😲https://t.co/N1rBDzzX8L — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) June 21, 2017

So far The Man of Steel has not been included in much of the marketing for the movie but few think he’s not a part of the film.

Justice League opens in theater in November.