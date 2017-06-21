463 SHARES Share Tweet

Pre-production is currently underway on the Aquaman standalone film. Check out Dolph Lundgren getting physical with his stunt work. While other superhero movies might have people tumbling through the air or getting involved in intricate fight sequences, Aquaman stunt work looks a little different, like swimming.

In the video posted to Twitter, we see Dolph Lundgren (who will be playing King Nereus in Aquaman), hooked up to a massive rig so that he can be hung in midair. With the help of the rig and two other people, he can be pushed through the air, which will ultimately be turned into water with the help of special effects (in the final film). Clearly, Lundgren needs to get his movements down so that what he’s doing looks more like swimming and less like floating in the movie.

Dolph Lundgren is pretty much always in great physical shape, but he’s also working hard to get the movements right.

Discussing wire work with stunt team on Aquaman. Good core work out! A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Apparently, King Nereus has a complicated history and is touted as the leader of the more rebellious factions of Atlanteans. At this point, there’s no way of knowing how Lundgren will represent the character. Traditionally the character is seen as a villain, though director James Wan has clarified that’s not quite the case here.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and written by Will Beall. The film stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.

Aquaman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on December 21, 2018.

