HBO, home to shows like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and Westworld, is looking to expand it’s catalog to include superheroes. The network and Warner Brothers will work together to reboot the Watchmen, based on the graphic novel and 2009 film of the same name. The new show will not be tied to Zack Snyder’s incarnation but instead take a new look at the series, and use the long form story telling format to better tell the story.

Damon Lindelof, of the Leftovers series, will helm the project. He takes over for Snyder who has walked away from the project for personal reasons. Snyder’s version was praised and criticized for keeping true to the original source, not making the necessary changes to adapt to the film medium. The original cut of the film was approximately 3 hours long. Lindelof is known for his skill directing, or misdirecting, audiences through extended mysteries. He is famous for his work on Lost, which kept audiences guessing until the very end.

Fans are speculating what the new Watchmen will look like. Will the series keep the Comedian front and center or take a more creative look at the characters and the history behind the story? Will the series format help to break down the story into easier to understand pieces? Most importantly, will this new series tie the Watchmen into the DCEU?

The Watchmen and the DCEU have one very large connection in Zack Snyder, and many speculate that the Watchmen are already tied into the DCEU through Easter Eggs hidden in past films directed by Snyder. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice has an Easter egg hidden in graffiti, and Suicide Squad features the Comedian’s Smiley face.

Bringing the Watchmen to the smaller screen, with or without the DCEU tie in, echoes the CW DC shows and the Marvel Netflix series. The adaptation will allow creators more room to grow the story and the characters without the risk of losing details with a constricting movie run time. Only time will tell what will happen, and who watches the Watchmen.

Source: Comicbook