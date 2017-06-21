Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed that it will be releasing .Hack//G.U. Last Recode in North American and Europe in late 2017. Being released for the PlayStation 4 and Steam Last Recode includes remastered and enhanced versions of the .Hack//G.U. trilogy (Rebirth, Reminisce and Redemption) featuring enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and brand new modes including a new Cheat Mode that allows players who want to just enjoy the story to start the game with full stats!

.Hack//G.U. Last Recode – the definitive .hack//G.U. experience for existing fans and newbies – collects the three .hack//G.U. action-RPG titles; Rebirth, Reminisce and Redemption with updated 1080p, 16:9 widescreen picture, and 60 fps framerate, gameplay balance changes and additional features to be announced in the upcoming months.

.hack is a multimedia franchise created and developed by famed Japanese developer CyberConnect2. Comprising of video games, anime, novels, and manga, the world of .hack focuses on the mysterious events surrounding a wildly popular in-universe massively multiplayer role-playing game called The World. .hack//G.U. begins after the events of the original .hack series with players assuming the role of Haseo as he tracks down a powerful Player Killer named Tri-Edge who killed his friend’s in-game avatar Shino, and put her in a coma in real life.

In addition to offering the .hack//G.U. trilogy, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will also include enhanced battle balance and game pacing to provide an optimal experience as well as a new Cheat Mode allowing players who want to just enjoy the story to start the game with full stats.