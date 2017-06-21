603 SHARES Share Tweet

Atlus is bringing Persona 5 to Anime Expo in full force with a few events, a bunch of goodies including a special menu and finally, a panel talking about all things Persona 5. While the game released in the West back in April, it easily stands as one of the best JRPGS to be released in the last few years and most importantly as one of 2017’s Game of the Years.

If you are heading To Anime Expo, here are a few things you can look forward to:

First up, Atlus USA revealed that they will be working with Food Truck Okamoto Kitchen to serve a special Persona 5 menu.

Headed to @AnimeExpo? We've collaborated with @OkamotoKitchen to bring you a special #Persona5 menu at the event! Menu details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/j8Y2hsKtri — Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) June 19, 2017

I guess that means we can probably expect a Curry and Coffee plate special. If you’ve never had Okamoto Kitchen before, you’re in for a treat as they serve some amazing dishes including Gyu don (Beef Bowl), Monster Potato Balls, Karrage (Friend Chicken), and delicious sandwiches including Katsu Curry, Nom Bomb and Pork Chasu.

Get your wallet ready as Atlus unveiled Persona 5 merchandise is coming to AX.

Be on the lookout, we'll be selling #Persona5 merch. at @AnimeExpo! Get a sneak peek at the goods we're selling starting w/these keychains. pic.twitter.com/WFQ3jpxg8u — Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) June 20, 2017

While only a sneak peek was shown of Persona 5 keychains showing off a few characters, I am personally looking forward to seeing what other items will be released. Here is hoping for a few shirts and other goodies from Japan.

It’s not Anime Expo if there isn’t cosplay!

Attn. #Persona5 Cosplayers, we're hosting a Persona 5 Cosplay Contest! Enter for your chance to win some P5 prizes! https://t.co/Ga4gS6GtBE — Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) June 20, 2017

Anime Expo is a place for fans to share their love of not only anime but also video games, some show it off by cosplaying. While I haven’t cosplayed in years, I love seeing other fans show off their creativeness and enjoyment by dressing up as their favorite character and Atlus will be holding a contest at Anime Expo.

Last but not least!

Fans of Persona 5 will be able to hang out with Persona 5 voice actors Cherami Leigh (Makoto), Cassandra Lee Morris (Morgana), Erica Lindbeck (Futaba), Erika Harlacher (Ann), Max Mittelman (Ryuji), Robbie Daymond (Akechi), and Xanthe Huynh (Haru) who will be joining Atlus’s localization team for an evening of fun with the Persona 5 panel at Anime Expo for some behind-the-scenes details about the game, skits, goodies for panel attendees, and more!

Make sure to follow Atlus USA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for more information.