web analytics
Register
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

Atlus is bringing Persona 5 to Anime Expo in full force with a few events, a bunch of goodies including a special menu and finally, a panel talking about all things Persona 5. While the game released in the West back in April, it easily stands as one of the best JRPGS to be released in the last few years and most importantly as one of 2017’s Game of the Years.

If you are heading To Anime Expo, here are a few things you can look forward to:

First up, Atlus USA revealed that they will be working with Food Truck Okamoto Kitchen to serve a special Persona 5 menu.

I guess that means we can probably expect a Curry and Coffee plate special. If you’ve never had Okamoto Kitchen before, you’re in for a treat as they serve some amazing dishes including Gyu don (Beef Bowl), Monster Potato Balls, Karrage (Friend Chicken), and delicious sandwiches including Katsu Curry, Nom Bomb and Pork Chasu.

Get your wallet ready as Atlus unveiled Persona 5 merchandise is coming to AX.

While only a sneak peek was shown of Persona 5 keychains showing off a few characters, I am personally looking forward to seeing what other items will be released. Here is hoping for a few shirts and other goodies from Japan.

It’s not Anime Expo if there isn’t cosplay!

Anime Expo is a place for fans to share their love of not only anime but also video games, some show it off by cosplaying. While I haven’t cosplayed in years, I love seeing other fans show off their creativeness and enjoyment by dressing up as their favorite character and Atlus will be holding a contest at Anime Expo.

Last but not least!

Fans of Persona 5 will be able to hang out with Persona 5 voice actors Cherami Leigh (Makoto), Cassandra Lee Morris (Morgana), Erica Lindbeck (Futaba), Erika Harlacher (Ann), Max Mittelman (Ryuji), Robbie Daymond (Akechi), and Xanthe Huynh (Haru) who will be joining Atlus’s localization team for an evening of fun with the Persona 5 panel at Anime Expo for some behind-the-scenes details about the game, skits, goodies for panel attendees, and more!

Make sure to follow Atlus USA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for more information.

 