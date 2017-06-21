409 SHARES Share Tweet

This year Square Enix celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series and it won’t be doing it alone. It revealed that at this years’ Anime Expo it will be holding various events on Saturday, July 1st and 2nd which includes a recording for an anniversary video, a trivia contest, Q&A session and two signing sessions featuring the Final Fantasy XII development team and one that will include Final Fantasy creator Hironbu Sakaguchi, the man known as the father of Final Fantasy who will be attending Anime Expo as a Guest of Honor.

This year will only see the release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on the PlayStation 4 but fans can look forward to the release of Final Fantasy Dissidia NT next year and the Final Fantasy VII Remake in the next year or two. Make sure to join the celebration if you are attending, you can see the planned events below.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017 and Sunday, July 2, 2017

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM

Room: Lounge 21 – Concourse Hall

FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Video Recording

What does FINAL FANTASY mean to you? Come share your answers on camera for a chance to appear in an upcoming FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary video!

FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Trivia

Think you know everything about FINAL FANTASY? Test your knowledge among other FINAL FANTASY fans to win prizes!

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Q&A Session (Saturday Only)

All the way from Japan, The development team behind FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE is here to answer your questions about the upcoming game!

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Live Drawing by Isamu Kamikokuryo (Sunday Only)

Come watch as the world of Ivalice is brought to life in a live drawing session by Legendary FINAL FANTASY Artist, Isamu Kamikokuryo!

Play the latest FINAL FANTASY Games

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

FINAL FANTASY XV

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY

FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary and FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE SIGNING SESSIONS!

The celebration doesn’t stop there! All of the guests will also be holding autograph sessions throughout the weekend!

FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Signing Session

Guests: Hironobu Sakaguchi (Mistwalker Corporation CEO) and the FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE team: Hiroaki Kato (Producer), Takashi Katano (Director), Isamu Kamikokuryo (Environmental Artist)

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 4:30PM-5:50PM

4:30PM-5:50PM Tickets to be distributed at the FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Celebration on July 1st, first-come first serve to the first people in line, as well as to a select number of attendees who participate in the FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Video recording and FF30th Anniversary Trivia.

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Signing Session

Guests: Hiroaki Kato (Producer), Takashi Katano (Director), Isamu Kamikokuryo (Environmental Artist)

Date: Sunday, July 2 & Monday, July 3

Time(s): 4:30PM-5:50PM (July 2) / 10:40AM-12:00PM (July 3)

4:30PM-5:50PM (July 2) / 10:40AM-12:00PM (July 3) Tickets to be distributed at the FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Celebration on July 2nd, first-come first serve to the first people in line, as well as to a select number of attendees who participate in the FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Video recording and FF 30th Anniversary Trivia.

It won’t only be Final Fantasy celebrating either, Atlus also revealed it will be holding various events for fans of Persona 5.