The ever expanding Cloverfield cinematic universe just got a little bigger thanks to the ever talented insomniac, J.J. Abrams! Bad Robot and Paramount Pictures has announced the release date of October 26, 2018 for Overlord, the next chapter in the Cloverfield saga.

Written by Captain Philips writer, Billy Ray and The Revenant writer, Mark L. Smith, Overlord is set during the final days of WWII. A group of paratroopers breeches enemy lines to complete a mission that will turn the tides on the war and thus lead to the success of the D-Day invasion. But as they get closer to their target they soon realize that there are far worse things than Nazis that go bump in the night.

As many of you know, Cloverfield was cryptically introduced as “1-18-08” during the summer of 2007. The trailer appeared before Michel Bay’s first Transformers, leaving fans in a state of gloriously mind-bending panic. Viral clues were cleverly placed throughout the internet which leads to a massive message board movement, conspiracy theories, and one of the coolest fandom based scavenger hunts! Bad Robot has kept the game moving throughout its library of film and tv productions with connections to fictional products such as Slusho, and even Hurley’s Lotto picks from Lost, as well as follow-up films (although an unofficial installment) Super 8, last year’s 10 Cloverfield Lane, and this year’s equally covert, God Particle, due out this year on October 27, 2017.

It’s going to be very interesting to see if the events of Overlord will tie into the other two film!