204 SHARES Share Tweet

SPIDERMAN: HOMECOMING’S FIRST REACTION!

Spiderman: Homecoming has its first reaction! Daniel R had an opportunity to attend and early screening of the film and took to Twitter to give his followers his initial reaction.

Check out a few of his tweets below:

You know, “Homecoming” really was the perfect title for this film. But you know what title *I* would give it? The AMAZING Spider-Man!

Finally, the perfect Spider-Man film I’ve been waiting for my whole life.

Best Spider-Man since Spider-Man 2. This movie is so much fun. Great cast. Great action. Villain was… meh. But other than that, great. — DanielR (@DanielRPK)

Don’t forget to check out the new TV Spot for Spiderman: Homecoming titled, Advice below:

Synopsis

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Spiderman: Homecoming is set to release in theaters July 7, 2017.