LIFE Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Life is an intense sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns into one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life-form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth

Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

Written By: Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick

Starring: Hiroyuki Sanada (Sho Murakami), Ryan Reynolds (Rory Adams), Rebecca Ferguson (Miranda North), Jake Gyllenhall (David Jordan), Olga Dihovichnaya (Ekaterina Golovkina), Ariyon Bakare (Hugh Derry), and more.

Genre: Horror, Sci-fi, & Thriller

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

French: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Portuguese: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Thai: Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English, English SDH, Portuguese, Spanish, Cantonese, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), & Thai

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Claustrophobic Terror: Creating a Thriller in Space

Life: In Zero G

The Art and Reality of Calvin

Astronaut Diaries

My Thoughts

I give the Life Blu-ray a B+.

Boy, did this film have me on the edge of my seat! It is a little bit of horror, sci-fi, and thriller all in one. It will have your heart beating out of your chest from beginning to end. Calvin is amazing. Not to mention, that they named the creature. How can this tiny creature that looks more like a sea creature or sea plant have so much intelligence? It’s terrifying to watch it evolve from a tiny plant-looking thing to this fish-life creature feeding off the crew. The way Calvin moved from corridor to corridor on the Space Station reminded me of a fish or jelly fish swimming in the ocean. The music is an added bonus that definitely sets the mood to the film and draws to focus to it.

The cinematography is simply beautiful. The scene with the Space Station in space were breathtaking. I can imagine waking up to that view every morning. It will definitely blow you away. The actors did an incredible job as well. I felt for them as they were fighting to survive. My favorite part of every blu-ray is the special features. I get disappointed when one doesn’t have them. As always, I love seeing the behind-the-scenes and how a film is brought to life.

Catch Life out on Blu-ray and Digital HD Tuesday, June 20th!