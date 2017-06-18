406 SHARES Share Tweet

It was revealed during an interview with Amy Pascal, an executive for Sony, and Kevin Feige, Marvel`s President, that the upcoming Spider-Man spinoffs could someday crossover with Tom Holland`s Spider-Man, which is part of the MCU. In the Interview she was asked whether the spinoffs were in the same universe as the upcoming Homecoming movie or if they were in a separate one, she was also asked whether if there was a possibility that Tom Holland`s Spider-Man could possibly show up in those spinoffs.

To the surprise of many, she answered,

“Well those movies will take place in the world that we are creating for Peter Parker, they`ll be adjuncts to it, they may be different locations but it will all still be in the same world.”

She also added:

“There is a chance, there`s always a chance.”

When asked about Tom Holland popping up in those spinoffs.

It’s notable to point out that Kevin Feige was present during the interview and said nothing against the possibility that these characters from the spinoffs could someday pop up in the MCU, although he had previously said that these spinoffs had no ties at all to the MCU.

You can watch the interview below:

Release Dates:

Spider-Man Homecoming: July 7, 2017.

Venom: October 5, 2017.

Black Cat/Silver Sable: 2019.