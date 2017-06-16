403 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s hard to believe Marvel Studios is going to be celebrating it’s 10th anniversary next year. Marvel movies have become such an iconic part of entertainment that it feels like they have been around forever.

Just last year, Marvel studio head Kevin Feige debuted a new logo and movie intro for fans during a San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H. That new logo and intro can be seen opening last years Dr. Strange, currently on Netflix, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol2, currently in theaters. Now Feige has revealed that next year, Marvel Studios will be using a special 10th-anniversary logo.

In an interview with a French magazine, Feige said the company will do something similar to what Star Wars is doing for it’s 40th anniversary next year as well.

“Like Star Wars, Marvel Studios will have a special logo for the 10th anniversary of the MCU next year,”

This means the new logo will make it’s debut in the opening for Black Panther on February 16, 2018! It also means we will see it opening Avengers: Infinity War and Ant Man and the Wasp, both also coming out in 2018.

Will the logo only be used in 2018 or continue on as the new logo? We won’t know that until Captain Marvel is released in March of 2019. In the meantime, get ready for an MCU 10th anniversary party. Normally, 10th anniversaries are symbolized with aluminum, but with Black Panther debuting the new 10th anniversary logo, I think this anniversary should be symbolized with vibranium!