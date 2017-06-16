450 SHARES Share Tweet

While the future of the Flash stand-alone film is full of obstacles they have yet to overcome, one existing cast member will make her character debut in the upcoming Justice League. Kiersey Clemons has confirmed that her character Iris West will make a cameo in the ensemble piece before starting alongside Ezra Miller in the 2020 film.

“This November, I’m making a cameo in ‘Justice League’ as Iris West and it’s the first time that you meet her before we get to see her in ‘The Flash’ with Ezra Miller,” Clemons told Modeliste. “It was my first time doing something so extravagant like that. We filmed in London and that’s one of my favorite places.”

Currently, the core members of the Justice League are in London filming extensive reshoots under the watchful eye of Joss Whedon, who stepped to the helm after Zack Snyder’s sad exit.

Iris West made her comic debut in Showcase #4 in 1956. She is the girlfriend and later wife of Barry Allen/The Flash and aunt of Wally West. Previously, Iris has been played by Candice Patton and Paula Marshall, but Clemons will be the first to play her on the big screen. Clemons made her big screen debut in the critically acclaimed Dope, and she will star as Sophia in the upcoming Flatliners remake, next to Ellen Page.

Justice League, written by Chris Terrio based on a story by Snyder and Terrio, stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, JK Simmons, and Amy Adams. Not on the official Justice League cast list are Ciaran Hinds, Amber Heard and Clemons herself. The superhero film will hit theaters in November later this year.