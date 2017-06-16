558 SHARES Share Tweet

While Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2 is still going strong in theaters, Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 is already done! Well, the script, anyway. James Gunn sat down with Chris Hardwick at E3 here in Los Angeles and gave him an update on how GotG vol 3 is coming along:

“I’m writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and I finished the first draft of the treatment yesterday, I’m excited about it. I feel really great about it.”

We know that volume 3 will have something to do with Adam Warlock, also known as “Him”, created to be the perfect Human being, but that’s about it. Will we see Pip the Troll in Guardians 3? Will Starhawk’s story be expanded? What about Martinex? It’s all sitting in Gunn’s laptop right now! And yes, there will probably be plenty of rewrites before the script is ready for production.

In the meantime, you can go see GotG vol 2 in theaters and you can keep checking in here at Nuke The Fridge for all of the Guardians Vol 3 updates as they come in!