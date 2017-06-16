web analytics
In ROUGH NIGHT, five best friends (Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon) from college reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amid the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

This movie will exceed your expectations because it’s hilarious!

I had a chance to interview actor Enrique Murciano, who plays Detective Ruiz in the film, and he did a great job.  We talked about working with the all-star cast especially Johansson who he had a wrestling match (kinda) in the film, filming locations, his future projects, and much more.

You can listen to the interview below!