E3 2017, arguably the biggest event in the gaming industry calendar, is officially over.

This year’s show, which welcomed a whopping 68,400 attendees, saw a huge console reveal in Microsoft’s Xbox One X.

The machine formerly known as Project Scorpio is 4K-ready, insanely powerful and goes on sale November 7 for the price of $499 (£449 / AU$649).

Instead of sending you all over the place, I’ve collected all the biggest announcements, rumors and speculation from this year’s show on this page, so read on for our constantly updated guide on E3 2017.

Here’s what Nintendo announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what Sony announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what Ubisoft announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what was announced at the PC Gaming Show 2017:

Here’s what Bethesda announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what Microsoft announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what EA announced at E3 2017: