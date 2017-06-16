E3 2017, arguably the biggest event in the gaming industry calendar, is officially over. This year’s show, which welcomed a whopping 68,400 attendees, saw a huge console reveal in Microsoft’s Xbox One X. The machine formerly known as Project Scorpio is 4K-ready, insanely powerful and goes on sale November 7 for the price of $499 (£449 / AU$649). Instead of sending you all over the place, I’ve collected all the biggest announcements, rumors and speculation from this year’s show on this page, so read on for our constantly updated guide on E3 2017. Here’s what Nintendo announced at E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch …and Metroid: Samus Returns is headed to 3DS A mainline Pokemon game is coming to Switch… at some point Super Mario Odyssey gets a new trailer and October 27 release date Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is receiving not one but two DLCs Rocket League confirmed for Switch, launches this holiday Here’s what Sony announced at E3 2017: Spider-Man for PS4’s high-flying gameplay trailer debut God of War release date set for early 2018 Call of Duty WWII has a new multiplayer trailer Destiny 2 on Sony systems will include exclusive content 5 good reasons to buy PlayStation VR Sony PlayLink brings mobile and console gaming together Here’s what Ubisoft announced at E3 2017: Far Cry 5 has TWO new trailers Beyond Good and Evil 2 is finally happening Skull & Bones is Ubisoft’s ‘ultimate pirate experience’ Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is coming to Nintendo Switch Assassin’s Creed Origins is out on October 27 Here’s what was announced at the PC Gaming Show 2017: The original Age of Empires is coming to PC Forza Motorsport 7 on PC looks gorgeous Lawbreakers is a new game from Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski Here’s what Bethesda announced at E3 2017: Nintendo Switch is getting its own Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Wolfenstein II is official and it’s releasing on October 27 The Evil Within 2 has an official reveal trailer and October 13 release date Fallout 4 VR and DOOM VFR both release later this year Here’s what Microsoft announced at E3 2017: Xbox One X is the official name of Project Scorpio Xbox One X price is $499 and it goes on sale November 7 Original Xbox games will be backwards compatible with the Xbox One family Forza 7 launches on October 3 for Xbox One X, Xbox One and Windows 10 Crackdown 3 release date is November 7 Anthem, the new IP from BioWare, has a release date in fall 2018 Assassin’s Creed Origins takes place in ancient Egypt Here’s what EA announced at E3 2017: FIFA 18 first gameplay trailer revealed Star Wars Battlefront 2 multiplayer gameplay trailer is here! Madden 18 gets its first-ever playable story mode Need for Speed Payback is clearly inspired by Fast & Furious Anthem is a new game from the team behind Mass Effect