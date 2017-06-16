500 SHARES Share Tweet

E3 2017, arguably the biggest event in the gaming industry calendar, is officially over.

This year’s show, which welcomed a whopping 68,400 attendees, saw a huge console reveal in Microsoft’s Xbox One X.

The machine formerly known as Project Scorpio is 4K-ready, insanely powerful and goes on sale November 7 for the price of $499 (£449 / AU$649).

Instead of sending you all over the place, I’ve collected all the biggest announcements, rumors and speculation from this year’s show on this page, so read on for our constantly updated guide on E3 2017.

Here’s what Nintendo announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what Sony announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what Ubisoft announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what was announced at the PC Gaming Show 2017:

The original Age of Empires is coming to PC

Forza Motorsport 7 on PC looks gorgeous

Lawbreakers is a new game from Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski

Here’s what Bethesda announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what Microsoft announced at E3 2017:

Here’s what EA announced at E3 2017:

FIFA 18 first gameplay trailer revealed

Star Wars Battlefront 2 multiplayer gameplay trailer is here!

Madden 18 gets its first-ever playable story mode

Need for Speed Payback is clearly inspired by Fast & Furious

Anthem is a new game from the team behind Mass Effect