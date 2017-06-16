400 SHARES Share Tweet

Check Out The New Opening Credits for DUCKTALES!

The new opening credits and new (yet old) theme song for Disney’s DuckTales was released during E3 (Electronic Gaming Expo). It will premiere on DisneyXD with an hour long tv movie starting Saturday, August 12th at midnight. Then will resume with two new episodes Saturday, September 23rd. The series will also be available on the Disney XD app and Disney XD VOD.

Check out the opening credits below:

DuckTales, was originally produced by Walt Disney Television Animation and premiered on September 18, 1987. It lasted 4 years ending on November 28, 1990. The series is based on the Duck Universe and Uncle Scrooge comic books created by Carl Barks.

Synopsis

The adventures of millionaire Scrooge McDuck and his nephews, as they travel around the world in search of treasure and wealth.

Created By: Matt Youngberg

Starring: Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck), Eric Bauza (Beagle Boys), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Josh Brener (Mark Beaks), Corey Burton (Ludwig Von Drake), Keith Ferguson (Flintheart Glomgold), Kimiko Glen (Lena), Allison Janney (Goldie O’Gilt), Margo Martindale (Ma Beagle), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera), and more.