350 SHARES Share Tweet

In Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3, when blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.

Cars 3 is now in theaters and it’s a great comeback story that I think the entire family will enjoy.

We had a chance to attend the press conference for the movie last week and in attendance was most of the cast and crew. They talked about working together, real car racing, storyline, characters, and much more.

You can watch the video below.