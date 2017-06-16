400 SHARES Share Tweet

Aquaman and Cyborg have arrived for reshoots in London!

The release date for the Justice League film is approaching, but reshoots for the film have only just begun. Joss Whedon, who took over when Zack Snyder’s personal tragedy pulled him away, is directing the pickups in London and fans across the internet have been getting small glimpses into the extended shooting via set photos.

Henry Cavill posted to Instagram while relaxing in his trailer, Ben Affleck is reported to be lying low, and now a lucky fan has posted a new photo of Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. Momoa and Fisher were spotted out to dinner somewhere in London Town, and their appearance confirms that most, if not all, of the 6 League members will be reuniting soon.

Images from the Gotham sets have also surfaced this week, featuring a gothic style statue and a Gotham logoed black taxi. A hanger featuring the Cross of the Knights Templar was also spotted, alluding to perhaps a 1940’s flashback featuring Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

It would seem most fitting if Whedon, a master of ensemble pieces, would be overseeing group scenes ordered before Snyder’s exit. While there is no proof that Momoa or Fisher are shooting individual scenes of their respective characters, which is of course also possible. We’ll just have to wait for the film’s release to see the outcome.

Justice League hits theaters this November, and stars Momoa, Fisher, Gadot, Affleck, Cavill, Erza Miller, Amber Heard, JK Simmons, and Amy Adams.

