One game we’ve really wanted to hear more about this year is the PlayStation 4’s exclusive Spider-Man that is being developed by Insomniac Games. Finally, Sony delivered by wrapping their E3 2017 press conference revealing an 8-minute trailer showing the game in action.

From what was shown in the trailer, it looks like it’s everything we’ve ever wanted in a Spider-Man game. Smooth battle system, great use of Spidey’s skills, and abilities including web-shooters, and most importantly a really well-tuned web swinging system, and it looks like we’re getting all of that plus more.

While the game is planned for a release sometime in 2018, it looks like Spidey is in great hands.

Make sure you watch the whole trailer since the trailer, in the last scene we see Miles Morales for a few moment. This could hint that you may play not only as Peter in the game.