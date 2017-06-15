404 SHARES Share Tweet

What better way to honor the late great Adam West, then the lighting of the Bat-Signal in his honor?

DC Comics recently announced a plan to pay tribute in what is certainly the most appropriate and amazing way imaginable by lighting the signal above the skies of Hollywood California, Thursday night, June 15 at 9 pm from the Los Angeles City Hall building. In attendance will be LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, along with a few “surprise Bat-Guests”.

Fans are welcomed to attend and urged to cosplay in honor of Gotham’s original fearless fallen hero. For those who cannot attend but wish to show their support, the West family encourages donations be made to the Adam West Memorial Fund which supports St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Camp Rainbow Gold.

The legendary actor brought the Dark Knight to life well before Keaton, Bale or Affleck donned the famous cowl. The live action tv series, Batman, which aired weeknights on ABC during the late 60s, thrilled audiences young and old. West passed away on Friday June 9th. He was 88 years old.