300 SHARES Share Tweet

All dressed up with nowhere to go/ Walking with the Justice League over my shoulder!

Jack Skelington’s four-time Oscar nominee of an alter ego, Danny Elfman, has signed on to compose Detective Comics royal family of supers, Justice League!

There’s nothing I love more than an amazing film score to accompany an epic thrill ride and who better to create the perfect pitch to a superhero smackdown than the former Oingo Boingo frontman? Elfman himself has previously “danced with the devil in the pale moonlight” when he created the music of the night featured in not one but two vintage DC films. Namely Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, as well as the theme for The Flash tv series of the 90s.

Additional photography is currently underway in London for the Justice League with Joss Whedon in the captain’s chair since Zack Snyder stepped down after a family tragedy. Both Whedon and Elfman are old hats at creating beautiful comic book cinematic magic together, having previously collaborated on Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Junkie XL, the originally intended composer for Justice League, has made the shift to Warner Bros and MGM video game adaption, Tomb Raider. So this is, in the words of Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch Manager, Michael Scott, a Win/Win.

Justice League slams its way into theaters nationwide on November 10, 2017.