It looks like Fox has found a director to take over the reigns of the X-Universe and it’s someone who is pretty familiar to fans! Simon Kinberg, who up to now has been writing or co-writing the majority of the X-Men movies including X-Men: The last Stand. X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Deadpool, X-Men: Apocalypse, Logan, and the upcoming New Mutants and Deadpool 2, will make his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix!

Kinberg is taking over the directorial reigns from Bryan Singer, who is stepping away from the X-Men franchise to pursuit other films. Singer had previously directed the first two X-Men movies, X-Men and X2: X-Men united as well as Days of Future past and Apocalypse.

Fox also confirmed that most of the cast from X-Men Apocalypse have signed on for X-Men: Dark Phoenix including Jennifer Lawrence as Raven/Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Erik Lensherr/Magneto, James McAvoy as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Nicholas Hoult as Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast, Alexandra Shipp as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, Tye Sheridan as Scott Summers/Cyclops, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler.

Up until now, it was up in the air whether Lawrence, Fassbender, McAvoy, and Hoult would return to the X-Men. All of the actors three picture deals were up and Lawrence had previously stated her desire to leave the franchise. It looks like Fox worked hard and got all of the cast back on board!

It also looks like Jessica Chastain is in talks to play Lilandra in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. In the books, Lilandra is the Majestrix of the Shi’ar Empire was a key character in the Dark Phoenix saga and has a very special relationship with Professor X, so it will be interesting to see how that all plays out on the big screen! X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be a direct sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse. The film will take place in the 1990s.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix blazes into theaters on November 2, 2018. I’m sure we will be hearing plenty more about the movie as it gears up for filming, so keep it here at Nuke The Fridge for all the updates as we get them!