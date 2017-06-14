700 SHARES Share Tweet

We are giving away passes to an advance screening of WAR FOR PLANET OF THE APES in Los Angeles. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link where you can print your passes while supplies last.

Details:

LOCATION:

AMC Burbank 16

125 E. Palm Ave.

Burbank, CA 91502

888-262-4386

DATE AND TIME:

June 19, 2017

Monday 7:00pm

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

Good Luck!

SYNOPSIS:

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.