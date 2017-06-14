550 SHARES Share Tweet

E3 2017: Day 1 Review.

Well ladies and gentelmen, the first day of E3 was a success with plenty of game news and products at our disposal compared to last year.

From the new Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, to the Monster Hunter World Premiere, to Microsoft’s new Xbox One X, to EA’s New FPS with Star Wars Battlefront II, all the way to office gaming chairs.

That’s right yours truly got a very nice hands on with LifeForm’s new Gaming Office Chairs. I will personally put up a separate post later detailing all of the different specs on these products as well as all the other gaming related news that you all care about.

Even US Creative‘s NEW 15.2 channel X-Fi Sonic carrier soundbar and sub-woofer combo was a highlight that will be getting its own review here in a couple of days.

As always, this is Dan Farnsworth Jr. here bringing you guys all the gaming news available and keeping you all up to date on all the latest and upcoming tech products that I can.