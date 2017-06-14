450 SHARES Share Tweet

We are giving away passes to an advance screening for BABY DRIVER in New York. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link with passes while supplies last.

Details:

Screening Details:

Location:

AMC Loews 34th Street 14

312 W. 34th St. New York, NY 10001

Date & Time:

6/22/2017

07:30 PM

Good Luck!

Synopsis:

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.