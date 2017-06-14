web analytics
Register
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

We are giving away passes to an advance screening of BABY DRIVER in Dallas TX. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link with passes while supplies last.

Details:

Screening Details:

Location:
AMC NorthPark 15
8687 N. Central Expressway
Dallas, TX 75225
888-262-4386

Date & Time:
6/22/2017
07:30 PM

Good Luck!

Synopsis:

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.