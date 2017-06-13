454 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature Character Posters

Open Road Films’ has released 8 new character posters for their upcoming animated film, The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature. The film is set to release in theaters on August 11, 2017.

Get to know the characters of The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature in these awesome character posters featuring: Precious (voiced by Maya Rudolph), Mole (voiced by Jeff Dunham), Frankie (voiced by Bobby Cannavale), Surly (voiced by Will Arnett), Johnny (voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco), Andie (voiced by Katherine Heigl), Mr. Feng (voiced by Jackie Chen), and Jimmy (voiced by Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias).

Check out the posters below:





Synopsis

Surly (Will Arnett) the squirrel and his animal friends spring into action when the evil mayor (Bobby Moynihan) of Oakton plans to bulldoze the park that they live in.

Directed By: Cal Brunker

Written By: Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker, Scott Bindley, Peter Lepeniotis, and Daniel Woo