KIDNAP Movie Trailer Released

Aviron Pictures has release the trailer to their upcoming film, Kidnap. The film is set to release in theaters, August 4, 2017.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mom Karla Dyson (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of-your seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son. In this tense, action-fueled thriller, directed by Luis Prieto and from the producers of Salt and Transformers, one mother’s heroic attempt to take back her son leads her to ask herself how far she will go to save her child.

Directed By: Luis Prieto

Written By: Knate Lee

Starring: Halle Berry (Karla Dyson), Sage Correa (Frankie Dyson), Dana Gourrier (Deputy Sheriff), Christopher Berry (The Bearded Man), Lew Temple, Malea Rose (Claire), Robert Walker Branchaud (Fisherman Dad), Didi Costine (Libby), and more.